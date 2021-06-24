MONTREAL -- For the second year in a row, Quebec's biggest Fête nationale show was recorded without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert was filmed on Tuesday outside the Manoir Richelieu, on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River in Charlevoix.

This year, the show will offer a "family of hosts," including Charlotte Cardin, Coeur de Pirate, Louis-Jean Cormier, Corneille, Samian and Sarahmée.

The two-hour event, titled, "Quebec, tightly woven together," will promote more than 200 artists of all kinds, including Janette Bertrand, Robert Charlebois, Les Trois Accords, Damien Robitaille, Guylaine Tanguay, Kim Thúy and more.

The Orchestre symphonique de Québec and the Petits Chanteurs de Laval will also be performing.

The festivities will be televised Thursday night on the four major television networks in Quebec,Télé-Québec, ICI Radio-Canada, Noovo and TVA.

It will also air on the radio on the Rythme FM network starting at 8 p.m.

A rebroadcast is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Télé-Québec.

The show was directed and staged by Jean-François Blais, while the 17-piece orchestra and the chorus came under the musical direction of Scott Price.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2021.