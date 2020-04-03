MONTREAL -- Cooper the dog is back at, this time with a COVID-19 take on a classic 'Lion King' tune.

In the latest video, Cooper tackles with 'Circle of Life,' the Elton John-penned theme to the 1994 animated classic. But instead of lyrics about the animal kingdom, the pup sings about watching Tiger King with his owner during quarantine.

'Quarantine Life' is the follow up to Cooper's first self-isolation based hit, a take on Gloria Gaynor's disco smash 'I Will Survive.'