Convoy against Bill 96 rolls through NDG

Another convoy against Bill 96, Quebec's controversial language law, was held in Montreal's west end Sunday.

"Our objective is to raise awareness about Bill 96 because a lot of people are still not aware of the consequences," said Marc Perez, communications and event coordinator for the task force on linguistic policy, which organized the rally.

About 40 cars met in a shopping mall parking lot in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood before driving around for about an hour.

The convoy ended at Trenholme Park on Sherbrooke Street.

This is the fourth protest of its type, with organizers saying many people are still discovering the negative consequences of Bill 96.

"They are finding things out like the search and seizures with no search warrant; getting services in English is a lot more difficult even if you have your English eligibility papers," said Perez.

He says the task force has been flooded with people sharing their negative experiences since Bill 96 came into effect.

The group has already launched a legal challenge against the language reform law, one of many currently before the courts.

Other challenges include motions by the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) and the towns of Hampstead and Mount Royal.