Start of the construction holiday expected to sizzle

If you are hitting the road for the start of this year‘s construction holiday, get ready to face some intense heat and humidity.

Heat warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Wednesday continue to be in effect and will likely hold through the weekend.

The daytime high on Friday will be flirting with the 30-degree mar, while humidex values will be in the mid-30s. But on Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see humidex values soar close to 40 once again.

The weekend will also be marked by possible thunderstorms. There is a 40 per cent risk of thunderstorms in the Montreal area on Saturday and many areas are likely to see stronger thunderstorms with higher humidity on Sunday.

A cold front sweeping through on Sunday will bring relief beginning on Monday.

Daytime highs for much of next week will be near seasonal.