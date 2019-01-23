

CTV Montreal





After months of promises that they would receive compensation, store owners in Montreal who have endured construction are now learning if they will be eligible for the program.

The city of Montreal has set aside $25 million to help store owners affected by construction at a variety of locations.

Some of these payments are for projects that began in 2016, while others are for projects that will not end for years to come.

Store owners will have to apply for the fiscal help, and will have to document that they lost a substantial amount of business during the construction period.

The maximum amount any one store can claim is $30,000.

The full list of affected streets is available in a document posted online.

Merchants with questions can call 514-872-7802 or write to aidefinanciere@ville.montreal.qc.ca.