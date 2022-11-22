Colleagues of drowned Montreal firefighter recall the moment their boat capsized
A Montreal firefighter told a coroner's inquest on Tuesday of his desperate search to stay afloat and find his colleagues in the churning waters of the Lachine Rapids after the boat carrying them capsized during a rescue attempt.
Robin Brunet-Paiement said he knew that he and his colleagues were in dangerous waters when they pulled up to a stalled boat with two people aboard on Oct. 17, 2021 — though he hadn't realized how far into the rapids they had gone.
He told the inquest into the drowning death of his colleague Pierre Lacroix that he was trying to manoeuvre the craft to a steadier position when he felt a wave hit. Their boat collided with the pleasure craft, and he saw water coming toward him. The next thing he knew, he was underneath the overturned HammerHead rescue boat.
"My memory is I found myself on the ceiling (of the boat)," he said. "The lights lit the boat and I saw pebbles at the bottom of the water."
Coroner Géhane Kamel is presiding over hearings that are scheduled to last two weeks at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal. She told the firefighters her goal is not to assign blame but rather to prevent future tragedies.
Brunet-Paiement managed to pull himself out and climb on top of the flipped boat, yelling for his colleagues. Fellow firefighter Michael Maillé climbed up next to him, but they were soon both swept away by another wave, he testified.
He said eventually, as he was fighting for breath in the water, he managed to grab hold of his other colleague, François Rabouin, who was in bad shape.
"I told him I wouldn’t leave him, that we would finish this together," he said.
Eventually, they made their way to the pleasure boat, which had not capsized, and were pulled aboard by the two occupants. Later, he directed a rescue boat to a light in the water, hoping it was his two remaining missing colleagues.
A short time later, that boat returned, but just one of the remaining missing firefighters was aboard.
"It was then I understood Pierre was dead," he said.
Maillé told the inquest that he was the only one of the four who wasn't initially trapped under the boat. He said he saw Brunet-Paiement and Rabouin emerge, but not Lacroix.
Maillé told the inquiry that he was able to get off a first "mayday" call before he was swept off the boat's hull into the water.
Rabouin, for his part, said he never saw Lacroix after the boat capsized. By the time he escaped from under the boat, he was exhausted and disoriented and convinced he was going to die, he said.
His last memory of his friend, he said, was on the boat in the final chaotic minutes as the wave hit. Lacroix was trying to lift his collar to keep the water out of his raincoat, and the two shared a look.
"He was still smiling," he said.
Stéphanie Lacroix, Pierre Lacroix's daughter, addressed each of the firefighters at the conclusion of their testimony. In a tearful exchange, she told Brunet-Paiement and Rabouin she'd known them since she was a young girl, and didn't want them to blame themselves.
"I will love you unconditionally until the end of my life," she told them.
Earlier Tuesday, Lt. Sylvain Dominique of the Montreal fire department testified that despite an extensive effort from the water, shore and air, rescuers did not look under the capsized HammerHead boat in the initial hours after the accident.
Dominique, who was working at a command post from shore, told the inquest that the capsized rescue boat was located within an hour of the accident but was stuck at the bottom of the river and couldn't immediately be flipped over.
He says he directed search teams to ignore the boat and instead focus on searching the open water for Lacroix because he believed the firefighter was likely already dead if he was trapped beneath it.
"Given the time that had elapsed, if Pierre was under the boat there was nothing we could do," he said.
It was only at about 3 a.m. — some seven and a half hours after the accident — that a Montreal police underwater camera determined that Lacroix's body was pinned beneath the capsized boat.
Dominique told the inquiry that he wasn’t aware that Montreal police possessed underwater cameras capable of looking under the boat’s hull. Had he known, he would have asked for them, he said.
Later, he told a lawyer for Quebec’s workplace health and safety board that he felt the nautical squad lacks proper equipment, including proper maps, and waterproof radios and personal GPS trackers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.
No reports of Chinese interference in Canadian election, chief electoral officer says
Elections Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault told MPs on Tuesday that he has not received any reports about China interfering in the 2019 federal election.
Assault-style firearm definition draws applause from gun-control group, ire of Conservatives
The Liberal government prompted applause and anger on Tuesday by proposing an evergreen definition of a prohibited assault-style firearm for inclusion in gun-control legislation being studied by a House of Commons committee.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Leaking sewage in Hamilton Harbour went undetected for 26 years
The cause of the leak comes from a hole in a combined sewage pipe, the city says, and as a result, 50 or so Hamilton residences have been flushing directly into a storm sewer leading into the harbour.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Moncton's homeless community, residents react after man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
London
-
Head-on collision near Tillsonburg sends one to LHSC trauma unit
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
-
Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
-
Ontario education workers to decide by Dec. 5 to accept government deal
Ontario education support workers will have until early December to decide whether or not to accept a new contract with the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Sudbury chocolatier avoids disaster with help from her friends
A recent flood at Huckleberries Chocolatiers in Sudbury came at the worst possible time: the busy Christmas shopping season.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
Kitchener
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
-
Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services rescue dog stranded on ice shelf
With the night closing in, Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services were able to rescue a young dog that was stuck on a piece of ice.
-
Police concerned for safety of missing teen
Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old teen from Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for information
BC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
Video made and circulated by Vancouver police 'ridiculed' sexual harassment complaints, watchdog reveals
Members of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc show
Documents released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Windsor
-
‘We lost our whole lives there’ Family of 13 in need of donations after devastating Dresden, Ont. fire
A large family in Chatham-Kent is in need of donations following a house fire that destroyed everything in their home earlier this week.
-
22-year-old man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.
-
Ontario education workers to decide by Dec. 5 to accept government deal
Ontario education support workers will have until early December to decide whether or not to accept a new contract with the provincial government.
Regina
-
'He needed continued healthcare': Family of Sask. overdose victim shares story in hopes of promoting change
The family of Shayne Turner believes the 31-year-old man would still be alive if he had been provided a detox treatment bed.
-
Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan
Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government.
-
Better Bus Youth looking to make transit free for Regina students
A group of Regina students are making their voices heard on the issue of non-accessible public transit due to high prices.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board meeting to discuss mask mandate ends without decision
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees has ended without a decision on whether to impose a mask mandate.
-
Flu positivity in Ottawa jumps above 20 per cent: OPH
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a major jump in the testing positivity for influenza in the city.
-
Tenants in Russell, Ont. worry sharp rent increases will force them to move
Tenants of a Russell, Ont. building were shocked to learn the sharp increase to their rent is allowed because of an exception announced by the Ontario government in 2018.
Saskatoon
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
'The smell of death': Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
A Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday.
-
Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning
More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.