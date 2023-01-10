Coalition organizes pan-Quebec tour to talk about education

A coalition of citizens' organizations is inviting Quebecers to speak out about the education system as part of a tour that will stop in 18 cities across the province this spring.

The Let's Talk Education (Parlons éducation) movement, which was launched by the organizations Stand Up for Schools, School Together, I Protect My Public School, and the Movement for a Modern and Open School, wants to gather the impressions, ideas, and thoughts of Quebecers about their school system, from students, parents, education professionals, and other citizens.

Participants will be invited to express their views on the school's mission, the equity of the education system, the social and cultural inclusion of school populations, respect for and appreciation of the professional skills of school personnel, and the democratization of the Quebec school system "in all its components."

Expression and preparation workshops will also be organized for young people who wish to take part in one or more of the consultation sessions.

"The Parlons Éducation process is rigorous and built on dialogue," said spokesperson Suzanne-G. Chartrand. "It is based on a progressive conception of education that promotes cultural and collective emancipation."

The tour will take place between March 10 and June 3. The cities of Montreal, Longueuil, Sept-Îles, Laval, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Chicoutimi, Gaspé, Caplan, Drummondville, Saint-Jérôme, Alma, Lévis, Gatineau, Joliette, Rimouski, Trois-Rivières and Rouyn are on the itinerary.