QUEBEC -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Trudeau government to pass special legislation to order 3,200 striking Canadian National Railway employees back to work.

Legault says the situation is urgent, pointing to depleting reserves of Quebec's propane, which is delivered by rail and is essential in several sectors of the province's economy.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City Thursday that the province has about two days' worth of propane reserves left.

The premier says he has had discussions with the Trudeau government and opposition parties about the need to quickly settle the labour dispute.

The 3,200 workers, represented by the Teamsters Canada, have been off the job since Tuesday, which had been the union's deadline to reach a new deal with CN.

The workers have been without a contract since July 23. Workers are protesting what they describe as long working hours and dangerous working conditions.

This Canadian Press report was originally published Nov. 21, 2019.