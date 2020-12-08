MONTREAL -- CJAD 800 radio is having a birthday -- it turned 75 on Tuesday.

A pioneer in Canadian broadcasting, J. Arthur Dupont started CJAD on Dec. 8, 1945

Dupont initials inspired the station's call letters, and it would become one of the first English-language stations to appear in Quebec.

The commitment to reporting the latest news and offering insightful commentary hasn't changed over the decades.

Watch an interview with CJAD’s Andrew Carter and Trudie Mason, as well as a report by Chritine Long.

Below, listen as several CJAD personalities look back over the years.

