

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal is postponing part of the construction work on Ste. Catherine St. that was supposed to begin this summer because bids on the work didn't comply with city regulations.

Crews have already dug up Ste. Catherine between Mansfield St. and University St. as they work on underground wiring, while crews are working on sewer repairs on another section further east.

However work that was due to begin to revamp the street between Mansfield and Bleury will now only begin in January 2019.

The city said that bids for the contract didn't conform to city rules.

Another reason listed for the delay was to co-ordinate work between the city, the REM, and the STM; the REM is planning to build a new transit station on McGill College, which the city wants to transform into a car-free public square.

The city said more information will be provided at an info kiosk in Phillips Square on Tuesday May 29 at 4 p.m.