Short stretch of Ste. Catherine St. to lose one lane of car traffic
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 7:41AM EDT
The city of Montreal will lay out details Thursday afternoon about the changes it is going to make to Ste. Catherine St.
It's expected that Valerie Plante's administration will confirm it is going to limit car traffic to one lane for a seven-block stretch of the street, between Mansfield St. and Bleury St.
Parking spots along that section will also be eliminated.
And, as outlined in Projet Montreal's platform, the city is also expected to set out a timeline to turn McGill College Ave. into a public square.