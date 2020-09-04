MONTREAL -- The union representing workers at Longueuil’s 911 emergency line is calling on decision-makers to take action to correct what it says are longstanding workplace issues.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said in a release on Friday that despite well-documented evidence of these issues, the city has done little to address the concerns of the 911 line’s 50-or-so employees.

It cites a shortage of staff, difficult labour relations, outdated equipment and a lack of employee training as the main issues – which it says results in psychological distress among those who occupy the positions. The union says for these reasons, the city hasn't been able to retain employees.

According to the release, the issues were recorded following two independent investigations conducted in 2018.

"No municipal administration has been able to fix this situation over the course of the past eight years," it reads.

The release says union representatives are eager to work with the city to find solutions that will benefit everyone.

The 911 line -- a key service for the Longueuil police -- covers the cities of Longueuil, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Saint-Lambert.

The City of Longueuil did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.