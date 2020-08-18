MONTREAL -- A group of Cirque du soleil creditors is likely in the process of taking control of the entertainment company, which would rule out Quebec’s presence within the circus’s shareholders.

There is no indication that a rival bid will be filed before the 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, according to documents filed with the court under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) process.

The trio of Cirque’s shareholders, the Texan fund TPG Capital, the Chinese firm Fosun and the Caisse de depot et placement du Québec (CDPQ), wouldn’t comment on the process on Tuesday morning.

Last month, the offer from secured creditors – led by Toronto-based Catalyst Capital Group, valued at over US $1.2 billion – was accepted as the seed bid by the court, which sets the minimum conditions to be met for the filing of possible rival proposals.

Unable to generate revenue after canceling its 44 shows around the world due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cirque du soleil turned to the CCAA at the end of June, which led to the dismissal of some 3,500 employees.

Any rival proposal must be at least USD $1.5 million greater than the agreement with the Cirque’s lenders, who are proposing to inject up to USD $375 million in new funds. The company's debt – which is currently over USD $1 billion – would be reduced to some USD $300 million.

The creditors reached an agreement with the company after said they opposed the purchase agreement that had been announced between Crique du soleil and its shareholders.

For Quebecers and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the adventure ends in a fishtail – CDPQ, which bought billionaire Guy Laliberté's remaining stake no later than February at a cost of USD $75 million, wrote off its investments valued at USD $170 million. The Fund has also confirmed that it will not see the US $30 million loaned to Cirque du soleil last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.