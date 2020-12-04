MONTREAL -- For the second year in a row, Cirque du Soleil is cancelling the show planned to take place in Montreal's Old Port.

The show "Sous un meme ciel," was first scheduled to be presented in the spring of 2020 before being postponed to 2021.

The Cirque cited the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec and beyond as its reason for cancelling all performances.

"The current situation leaves Cirque du Soleil with no other choice but to postpone the launch of the show again, as the restrictions in place do not currently allow the repatriation of employees and artists, resumption of training and ensure a safe return," the company said in a statement.

People who have already purchased their tickets will receive a credit equivalent to 130 per cent of their initial value. The credit will be exchangeable "for all future Cirque du Soleil performances under a marquee in Canada."

"Unfortunately, the global context of uncertainty and the very essence of our touring shows, which is to travel around the world, do not allow us to confirm a return date for Cirque du Soleil performances in Montreal and internationally for now," the statement says.

It indicates, however, that it "remains positive and ensures that it will be able to offer its fans and the Montreal community a new creative project in 2021."

The form this new project will take has still not been determined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.