MONTREAL -- Christmas season brings with it gifts, decorations and, at Patisserie Rhubarb, a take on the delicious treat known as yule logs.

“I feel a lot of people are very traditional when it comes to Christmastime, they look for something comforting and that they know they can relate to,” said chef and owner Stephane Labelle.

Labelle has come up with her own variations on the traditional cake, which has a long and storied history that goes as far back as the 1600s. The cake was popularized by Parisian bakers in the 19th century.

“In France it’s still very big, they make events out of it,” said Labelle.

Patisserie Rhubarb’s yule logs have to be ordered ahead of time via the bakery’s website.