Featured Video
Child dies in seesaw mishap in Eastern Townships
A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:44PM EDT
A four-year-old boy has died in a mishap on a homemade seesaw in the Eastern Townships.
The incident happened Wednesday morning as the child was in the family's backyard in Bury, northwest of Sherbrooke.
The boy was playing next to the playground equipment when the seesaw fell on top of him.
The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sherbrooke but doctors were not able to save his life.
The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death.
Latest Montreal News
- SQ investigating apparent murder-suicide in western Quebec town
- Rules broken by riders as e-scooters hit Montreal streets
- New surgical procedure for back problems at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital
- ESMB formally moves four schools into two buildings
- Laval transit launches all-electric bus service