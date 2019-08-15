

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





A four-year-old boy has died in a mishap on a homemade seesaw in the Eastern Townships.

The incident happened Wednesday morning as the child was in the family's backyard in Bury, northwest of Sherbrooke.

The boy was playing next to the playground equipment when the seesaw fell on top of him.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sherbrooke but doctors were not able to save his life.

The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death.