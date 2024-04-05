Check out former astronaut Julie Payette's guide to watching the eclipse

MONTREAL
Montreal

    Anyone looking for guidance ahead of Monday's solar eclipse is in luck: former astronaut Julie Payette has put together a manual, complete with photos, on what viewers can expect as the sky turns dark.

    The eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m. and last for two hours and 20 minutes.

    Payette explains a partial eclipse will unfold during the first hour, "with full daylight throughout."

    Anyone watching from within the path of totality will then see the moon cover the sun at 3:27 p.m., "and suddenly day will become night."

    Payette adds this period of darkness, or "totality," should last a few minutes before daylight returns.

    The partial eclipse will then continue for another hour, ending at 4:35 p.m. 

