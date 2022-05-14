CF Montreal beats Charlotte FC 2-0, extending winning streak to 8 games

CF Montreal reached a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night at the Bank of America Stadium.

Djordje Mihailovic and Alistair Johnston scored for CF Montreal (6-3-2).

Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza stopped all four Charlotte FC (4-7-1) shots on goal and earned his first shutout of the season.

Montreal CF completed the game without Romell Quioto, who injured his right shoulder on the sequence leading up to Mihailovic's goal.

After several minutes on the ground, Quioto finally got up, but immediately left the field. After Johnston's goal, he was seen on the sidelines with a big smile on his face, but also with his right arm in a sling.

Montreal CF will play their next game on Wednesday night in Nashville.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 14, 2022.