After listening to supporters and partners, CF Montreal will change logo
CF Montreal is rebranding once again.
In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the club said it will be looking to change its logo.
"We have listened to our supporters and our partners. We will soon unveil a new logo which will be officially used as of the 2023 season," the statement read. "This emblem will highlight several key elements of our identity and history."
By the sounds of things, this will only be a logo change, not a full makeover of the team, meaning the club's name will remain CF Montreal.
This announcement comes on the heels of plenty of backlash surrounding the club's initial rebranding from the Montreal Impact to CF Montreal in January 2021.
The team had been known as the Montreal Impact since it joined the American Professional Soccer League in 1992 and its logo featured a shield with a blue, silver and black colour scheme with a prominent fleur-de-lis as its key element.
When the team rebranded to CF Montreal, it changed to a round black badge rimmed with blue and featured a grey snowflake.
The change was met with so much derision from certain parts of the team's fanbase that an online petition to keep the Impact as they were attracted more than 2,000 signatures.
With files from Neil Davidson
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.
