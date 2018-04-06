

The Canadian Press





A ceremony will be held on Friday to honour Thomas D’Arcy McGee, the journalist and MP who was slain outside his Ottawa home, exactly 150 years after his death.

McGee was killed on April 7, 1868 at age 42, just hours after participating in a long debate in the House of Commons.

According to the St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal, D’Arcy McGee is the only MP to have been murdered while serving.

D’Arcy McGee was born in Ireland in 1825. He moved to Montreal in 1857 and studied law at McGill University, where he founded the newspaper ‘The New Era.’

During his political career, he became known as one of the fathers of Canadian confederation.

His remains are buried at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery.

D’Arcy Quinn, the great-great-great-grandson of D’Arcy McGee, is scheduled to speak at Friday’s ceremony, which will be held at St. Patrick’s Basilica on Rene-Levesque Blvd. West at 12:30 p.m.