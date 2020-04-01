MONTREAL -- The Legault government’s announcement of an additional $10 million on Wednesday to help community organizations during the public health crisis was received with lukewarm feelings and concern.

The programme Soutien à l'Action bénévole increased the envelope from $10.4 million to $20.4 million which will be distributed among the 125 MNAs in the National Assembly, based on the deprivation index of each of their ridings, and each elected member will decide how he or she will distribute the amount received according to the groups or actions it wants to prioritize.

Each MNA receives an average of $83,000, which will jump to $163,000.

Centraide Quebec-Chaudieres-Appalaches-Bas-Saint-Laurent did not take long to react. The organization, which funds a host of other community organizations, suggested that the money is too little, considering current needs.

In addition, a source from the community said they regret that the decision to fund an organization or not is left to the subjective appreciation of the MNAs.

The official fears political arbitrariness. The would have preferred that the allocation of funds be made by the Integrated Health and Social Services Centres (CISSS) or the municipalities, which have a better understanding of the needs on the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.