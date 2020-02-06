MONTREAL -- Centraide of Greater Montreal raised $59.7 million during its 2019 fundraising campaign, the organization announced Wednesday evening.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening by the campaign co-chairs, Éric Martel, president and chief executive officer of Hydro-Québec, and Andrew Lutfy, president and chief executive officer of Groupe Dynamite and Carbonleo.

Both participated in the Solidaires Awards evening, a recognition event that brought together 350 guests from the Montreal community.

The president and chief executive officer of Centraide of Greater Montreal, Lili-Anna Peresa, said that the 2019 campaign "reflects the mobilization of thousands of people who act with their hearts to help the vulnerable."

In 2018, Centraide of Greater Montreal had raised $ 57.5 million from individual and corporate donors.

The organization has nearly 57,000 volunteers involved in some 350 organizations located in Montreal, on the South Shore and in Laval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.