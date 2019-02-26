

CTV Montreal





Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery was called to testify on Tuesday in the case of a man who allegedly harassed her before, during and after her election.

Robert Michael Edgar was arrested in 2017 after Montgomery filed a complaint against him. He was re-arrested last year after showing up at City Hall and trying to question Mayor Valerie Plante and opposition leader Lionel Perez. His questions centered on Montgomery, leading prosecutors to determine the incident was a breach of Edgar’s bail conditions.

During her testimony Montgomery said Edgar would regularly demonstrate outside the church she attends and repeatedly harassed her during her time working for The Montreal Gazette, leading her to fear for her safety.

During his testimony Edgar said he didn’t think he was breaking his bail conditions by directing questions to Plante, even if they were about Montgomery.

A decision in the case is expected in two weeks.