MONTREAL -- Anyone who gets caught driving under the influence for the second time within a decade will have a breathalyzer installed in their car – for life, according to Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel.

Drivers will have to blow into the machine to prove their blood-alcohol content (BAC) is below the legal limit – 0.08g in Quebec – before their car will start.

"Although road safety is improving in Quebec, accidents caused by drinking and driving are still causing too many deaths each year,” Bonnardel said.

“With this measure coming into effect on Nov. 25, we are sending a clear message to motorists and repeat offenders: driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is unacceptable."

Licences will also be marked so police know to look for the device. The new safety measure aims to preventatively lower the number of impaired drivers on the roads.

Anyone who has a mandatory alcohol ignition lock installed in their car can appeal in court after 10 years.

According to the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), alcohol-related road incidents cause 100 deaths each year, as well as 220 serious injuries and 1,800 minor injuries.

“[This is] excluding the thousands of collateral victims who have to deal with the loss of a loved one or help them through recovery,” the organization states.

“There are several alternatives to impaired driving: using public transport, a taxi or ride service, or a designated driver. It is best to make those plans in advance.”

Other potential penalties for impaired driving include suspension or revocation of a driver's license, seizure of a vehicle, monetary fines, mandatory participation in a behavioural assessment program and more.

The new impaired driving law comes into effect Monday.