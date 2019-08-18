Featured Video
Car hit by minibus veers into Lasalle bus shelter, injures 17-year-old girl
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:58PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:25PM EDT
A 17-year-old girl suffered injuries to her head and lower body when a car struck the Lasalle bus shelter she was standing in on Sunday afternoon.
Police said that at around 1:00 p.m. a minibus was going north on Dollard Ave. and struck a car at the intersection of Dollard and de la Verendrye. Police said the minibus may have run a red light.
After the collision, the car struck a third vehicle before coming to a stop when it hit the bus shelter at Dollard and Salley.
The girl was taken to hospital but police said her life is not in danger.
The minibus driver, a woman of around 45-years-old and driver of the third vehicle, a man in his 50s, were not injured. The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus shelter, a woman around 70-years-old, was treated for nervous shock.
Police said there are no charges as of yet but the investigation is ongoing.
Dollard was closed to traffic between de la Verendrye and Jean-Brillon while de la Verendrye was closed heading west between Dollard and Shevchenko.
