The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 8:47AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 9:36AM EDT
The string of suspicious vehicle fires in Montreal continued on Thursday night, this time in Lachine.
Montreal police said they received a call around 11:45 p.m. to report a vehicle burning in an alley behind Notre-Dame St., east of the intersection of 34th Ave.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the vehicle is a total loss, said police.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation was turned over to the SPVM’s arson squad.
No witnesses have been found and no suspects located. The car has been towed for examination by investigators.
On April 10, a vehicle was destroyed in the parking lot of a residence on Alexis-Nihon Blvd. in the St-Laurent borough. The day before, another car was severely damaged in front of a home on Fernand-Gauthier Ave. in Rivieres-des-Prairies.
Other vehicles have also been damaged in NDN and Montreal-North since the beginning of the year.
