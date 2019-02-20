

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Family Minister wants the province's daycare system to create thousands of more spaces over the next two years.

Mathieu Lacombe said Wednesday that while additional daycare spaces have been promised many times, he was committed to creating 2,500 spaces as quickly as possible.

He said there are 42,000 children currently on waiting lists for subsidized daycares across Quebec.

Lacombe said his ministry has a team of 40 people working out how to implement his promise.

The daycare pledge comes on the heels of another CAQ promise to hire thousands of pre-kindergarten teachers across the province, shifting four- and five-year-olds to a classroom setting.

"It's my responsibility as Minister of Families to do so. It's not calculated. It's not a political game. It's only because I care about our network and I want to assure them we will be there and we will continue to invest money to create more places," said Lacombe.

The Parti Quebecois is calling the plan a public relations stunt.

Other critics have pointed out there is no way to force parents to choose to send children to pre-kindergarten or kindergarten, and that thousands of children have been using daycares until they started elementary school for years.

The CAQ wants to have room for 13,000 new students by 2021.