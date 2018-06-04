

CTV Montreal





Dozens more schools across Quebec will get pre-kindergarten classes this fall.

Quebec Education Minister announced Monday that the province will add 111 new pre-kindergarten classes for four-year-olds in the 2018-19 school year.

In all, there will be 400 such classes across Quebec by the end of August, with the key focus being on schools in communities that are less financially well of.

The Liberal government said it will invest an additional $130 million over a five-year span in the pre-K classes, spending money on educational material and training pre-school teachers, to help students in those areas get a leg up on their education.

Part of the funding will be used by each school board to hire staff members who will focus on helping children transition to the classroom.