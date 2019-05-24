

CTV Montreal





The CAQ’s general council is meeting in Montreal this weekend with plans to discuss a greener economy.

The convention’s agenda includes speeches by environmentalists and Environment Minister Benoit Charette, and sessions on the green economy will dominate the afternoon.

Dominic Champagne, head of the Pacte pour la transition, a group pushing the government to step up the fight against climate change, will also speak.

“He's not the only one asking the government to improve their programs about environment. This weekend I think our members will be able to adopt different resolutions, specific goals,” said Charette.

A speech from Premier François Legault will close out the convention Sunday.

Investment into electric cars

Ahead of the convention, the CAQ appeared at the electric car show in Quebec City to announce a new investment to encourage more Quebecers to go green.

“We are clearly in that direction of the electrification of transportation, so for us it's good news, and we know that the demand is there,” said Charette.

The province will subsidize 50 per cent of the cost of installing 240-volt electric charging stations at multi-dwelling units up to a maximum of $5000 per charging station, part of the government's plan to have 100,000 electric vehicles on Quebec's roads by 2020.

“And one million for 2030, and that means Quebec is a real leader in Canada for the electrification of transportation,” said Charette.

Environmental group Equiterre welcomes the CAQ's announcement.

“We think that this government as of today seems very happy and open to learn and to see what kind of moves forward they can do,” said spokesperson Ryan Worms. “I think they are now taking into account the environment - maybe not as it was during the electoral campaign - so it's a good sign and we will be pleased to work with them for sure.”

The CAQ has come under fire by other parties and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante for not taking climate change seriously enough. Legault replaced his first environment minister, MarieChantal Chasse, after only a few months on the job after she found herself unable to answer reporters’ questions on multiple occasions. He also came under fire for not attending the COP24 climate summit in December because he was “too busy.”



- With files from The Canadian Press