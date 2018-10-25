Featured Video
CAQ MNA considering quitting after she was snubbed from cabinet
Claire Samson, CAQ MNA for Iberville.
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:55PM EDT
CAQ MNA Claire Samson is considering giving up her new job after she was left out of cabinet, according to The Canadian Press.
First elected in the riding of Iberville in 2014, Samson was re-elected this month.
In a phone call with The Canadian Press, she said she is considering leaving political life behind after the snub.
Samson was last seen in the National Assembly on Oct. 18, when the cabinet was announced. She left the ceremony in the Red Room early because she was upset.
She is currently on sick leave.
- With a report from The Canadian Press
