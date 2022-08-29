CAQ, Liberals promise income tax cuts on Day 2 of Quebec election campaign

The two top parties running for office in Quebec's election campaign are promising income tax cuts if elected on Oct. 3.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault says if he's elected premier again, his government will reduce the first two income tax brackets by one per cent starting in 2023.

Legault is also promising to cut income taxes by 2.5 per cent over the next ten years.

He says Quebecers making $80,000 a year would save $630 in taxes per year, adding that he would pay for the cuts by reducing the province's debt payments.

Meanwhile, the Quebec Liberals (PLQ) are promising to reduce the first two income tax brackets by 1.5 per cent.

The party is also proposing to freeze Hydro-Quebec rates and abolish the Quebec sales tax on the first $4,000 of a client's electricity bill.

The Liberals are promising to abolish the Quebec sales tax on necessities and increase a tax credit for the most disadvantaged.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade estimates the total savings amount to $5,000 per family if her party wins the election.

