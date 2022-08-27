Parti Québécois completes its team of 125 candidates for the election

On the eve of the official launch of the Quebec election campaign, the Parti Québécois (PQ) is announcing that it has completed its team of candidates who will seek election in the 125 ridings in Quebec in the Oct. 3 general election.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now the official candidate for his party in the Montreal riding of Camille-Laurin, formerly known as Bourget. He will launch his party's national campaign on Sunday, the official day of the election call.

"We have brought together men and women from across Quebec to propose a real alternative to François Legault's federalism," St-Pierre Plamondon said in a statement Saturday.

The party noted, however, that seven candidates cannot be announced publicly at this time due to work commitments.

"Their names and profiles will be unveiled in a few days," the PQ said.

The first official PQ campaign rally will be held in Joliette, where outgoing PQ star MNA Véronique Hivon will not be seeking re-election.

Hivon served four consecutive terms in Joliette since 2008. She was Minister of Social Services and Youth Protection in the government of Pauline Marois (2012-2014) and led the "Dying with Dignity" file, which led to the adoption of the End-of-Life Care Act several years later, by the current CAQ government, which will be dissolved in the coming hours.

The mayor of Sainte-Marie-Salomé in Lanaudière, Véronique Venne, will try to succeed Ms. Hivon, who is actively supporting her in the election campaign.