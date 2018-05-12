

The Canadian Press





On Saturday, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) announced seven new candidacies for the upcoming elections on the Island of Montreal, where the party currently has no MPs.

The head of the CAQ, François Legault, revealed the names of those who will wear the "caquiste" colours in several metropolitan sectors.

Among the candidates are Julie Séide (Bourassa-Sauvé), Simon Langelier (Laurier-Dorion), Vicky Michaud (Marguerite-Bourgeoys) and Marc Hétu (Marquette).

Sonya Cormier, Janny Gaspard and Michelle Morin will try to get elected respectively in the ridings of Rosemont, Viau and Westmount-Saint-Louis.

Legault says he is "inspired" by the "diversity of interests" among his candidates.

According to Legault, the Quebec Liberal Party "takes Montreal for granted," adding that the province's schools are "falling into ruin."

"More and more families are thinking of moving to the suburbs," Legault said in a statement. "After 15 years, it is time for these families to say what they think of the Liberal government. We have gathered the change team for them, looking towards October 1st."

"The island of Montreal does not belong to the Liberal Party. It belongs to all Montrealers and all of Quebec," he added.