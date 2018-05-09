As the two parties in the forefront of the Quebec election are battling it out for English votes, the CAQ is accusing the Liberal Party of fearmongering.

Premier Philippe Couillard is raising questions about whether CAQ leader Francois Legault is still a separatist.

The CAQ is laughing off the attacks.

“Hahaha! Oh, Mr. Couillard. He wants to scare Quebecers again and again and again. It's an old recipe for the Liberal Party,” said CAQ MNA Jean-Francois Roberge.

“Of course, Mr. Couillard is desperate. I'm very comfortable with Canada,” Legault chimed in.

Legault and his team were reacting to comments from Couillard Tuesday, saying:

“We're definitely not in favour of Quebec's separation from Canada. I'm not sure for them. Have you ever heard Mr. Legault say that he likes Canada? That he's happy about his Canadian citizenship? I think he tolerates it.”

Couillard is repeating that message as the CAQ positions itself as an alternative for federalist supporters and English-speaking voters who've traditionally supported the Liberals.

“Yes, it will always be Quebec first, but it's clear with Article 1 of our program that it's within Canada,” said Legault.

Minister Responsible for Anglophones Kathleen Weil, though, said the CAQ can't be trusted.

“Their brand is untested, unknown. It's a fusion. There are different points of view in that party,” she said.

The Liberals are courting Anglophones as possible candidates in Westmount, a riding that's expected to open up if MNA Jacques Chagnon retires.

Sources tell CTV News the daughter of former Canadiens GM Bob Gainey – Anna Gainey, who was once president of the federal Liberal party – turned down an offer. Elizabeth Gomery, the daughter of retired judge John Gomery, is another high-profile prospect.