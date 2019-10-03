Christopher Skeete, the CAQ government's responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, responds to criticism from the English community surrounding Bill 40, which will abolish school boards.

The boards will be replaced with service centres. But while the service centres for schools in the French system will be run by 16-person boards - the members of which will all be appointed - the bill allows English centres to elect all but four of their 16 board members.

