The city of Sherbrooke is expected to pass a bylaw banning the use of cannabis outdoors once the drug is legalized.

City council is debating a bylaw that will ban the use of marijuana in all public places, including streets, alleys, parks, pedestrian tunnels, sidewalks, and trails.

Alcohol is currently prohibited in all of those locations.

Several municipalities in the Montreal area have taken similar steps to ban the use of cannabis in public.

Under the proposed bylaw, being found under the influence of cannabis in public will also be prohibited.

Danielle Berthold, chair of Sherbrooke's committee on public safety, told the Canadian Press the city may reconsider its strict prohibition in the years to come.