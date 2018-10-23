

CTV Montreal





The Societe Quebecoise du Cannabis unveiled its sales numbers made between last Wednesday - the official legalization date - and Sunday.

By the end of the fifth day, the SQDC reported a steady, almost daily decline in marijuana sales.

With over 30,000 online transactions on the first day, the numbers dropped off to a mere 2910 by Sunday.

In-store purchases also saw a slight decline in the first five days.

In the 12 legal sales points around the city, approximately 12,500 branch transactions were reported on legalization day. The number hovered around 10,000 on Sunday.

Even with the flux in sales statistics, the SQDC said in a statement that the volume of orders "far exceeds the SQDC's expectations."