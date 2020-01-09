MONTREAL -- The Iranian student associations at Montreal’s English universities are coming together to host a candlelit vigil for the 176 people killed after a Ukrainian Airlines plane crashed near Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday.

“We gather to light candles in memory of 176 friends and loved ones who perished in the Tehran-Kyiv flight,” the Iranian Students Association of Concordia University stated. “There were 63 Canadians among victims of this tragedy. If you had a friend or a loved one on this flight, please let us know.”

In a note to its members, the McGill Iranian Student Association (MISA) also extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

“If you know any of these people closely or you have any information about them, specifically those who have been in Montreal or at McGill before, please share your information with us,” it added.

At least six Montrealers were on the plane when it crashed, including newlyweds Sara Mamani and Siavash Ghafouri-Azar, engineers who graduated from Concordia.

“It is devastating and so unfortunate for me and my family; young, newlywed, a couple gone forever. We were very close. My family and relatives are still in total shock,” Reza Ghafouri, Ghafouri-Azar's uncle, told CTV News.

“I cannot come up with the words to describe my kind, dedicated nephew. He was a very positive and passionate person, from childhood until his soul departed from his body. Rest in peace my dearest, next to your beloved wife.”

The vigil is expected to be held in front of Concordia’s Guy-de Maisonneuve (GM) Building at 5:30 p.m.