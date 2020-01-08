MONTREAL -- Two Montreal couples and a newlywed were among the 176 people who died when a Ukrainian Airlines plane crashed near Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday.



SARA MAMANI AND SIAVASH GHAFOURI-AZAR







Sara Mamani and Siavash Ghafouri-Azar, engineers who graduated from Concordia University and worked at Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney, respectively, were confirmed to have died in the crash.



The couple, who had just bought a home in Montreal, had visited Iran for their wedding ceremony.



Ali Dolatabadi, one of Ghafouri-Azar's thesis supervisors, had last seen him just before the holidays.

"He told me he bought a house in Brossard with his fiancee and he was going to invite me for a housewarming party," he said.

Mamani's friend Roxanne Dayyani was preparing to host a party in their honour to celebrate the wedding.

"I just spoke to Sara last week and she was supposed to come to our home next week. I can't believe what's happened," she said.

Navid Sharifi, a friend of Ghafouri-Azar who studied at Concordia at the same time as the couple, said he "didn't want it to be true" when he saw the couple's names Wednesday morning on the list of passengers who had perished.

"It's very saddening, especially thinking about the fact that they were just starting a new chapter of their lives," Sharifi said. "I think both of them were very full of life."





ARVIN MORATTAB AND AIDA FARZANEH







Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh are also among the victims from the Montreal area.

According to a statement released by the École de technologie supérieure, Farzaneh was a doctoral student and lecturer in the department of Construction Engineering, and Morattab was a doctoral student in 2018.



Arvin's twin brother Armin spoke to CTV News Montreal and said the brothers moved to Canada in 2011 to pursue their dreams in the field of engineering.



"Arvin was the kindest man," said Armin. "He was very smart. He was always helping friends, people. He was very curious. For every question that he had in mind, he started to read."

Armin said his brother and sister-in-law had known each other for more than a decade from their hometown of Sanandaj in Iran, adding that she was strong and had a calming presence.



"He had a beautiful life with Aida, his wife," said Armin. "She was a very smart girl. She was hardworking, very kind, very lovable."



Farzaneh has just finished her studies, said Armin.

"The entire ETS community offers its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of Mrs. Farzaneh and Mr. Morattab, as well as to their teachers and colleagues," the school wrote in the statement.

ETS said students can receive psychological support by contacting student services at 514 396-8942, or by visiting the student services offices in room E-3042 of Pavilion E (Student House).



SAHAND HATEFI







Sahand Hatefi had lived in Montreal for the last year. He had returned to Iran to marry a woman he'd met six months ago, said his close friend Samira Salimi.

"He was so happy, he called me all the time," she said. "I can hear Sahan's voice in my ear."

A candlelit vigil will be held for the victims at Concordia's GM building on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

