Canadiens Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia out against Devils
Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia will miss the Montreal Canadiens' game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
Both players missed practice on Monday and Tuesday. They are both dealing with an upper-body injury, according to the team.
Drouin and Armia completed Saturday's game when the Habs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime. Drouin picked up his fourth assist of the campaign in the game, his 12th in 2022-23. He was then made available to reporters in the dressing room, which rarely happens when a player is injured during the game.
Armia, meanwhile, has yet to score in seven games this season.
Michael Pezzetta and Juraj Slafkovsky should replace them in the lineup. Slafkovsky is eligible to return to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for a dangerous check on Detroit Red Wings' Matt Luff.
The Canadiens (8-6-1) are seeking their fourth straight win. Jake Allen is expected to be the starting goaltender. The Devils (12-3-0) have won their last nine games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2022.
