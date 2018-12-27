

The Canadian Press





A Canadian Automobile Association study released on Thursday shows Canadians are worried that the holiday season will see an increase in the number of people driving under the influence of cannabis.

Nearly three out of four respondents said they thought there would be a surge in driving under the influence.

According to the survey, 66 per cent of young people who planned to use cannabis said they wouldn’t drive afterwards, a number that should be much higher, according to CAA senior strategic manager Jeff Walker.

“Our survey shows how much more education is needed,” he said in a statement. “You have to hammer that drugs are like alcohol, you should not drive after you’ve taken drugs.”

Across Canada, 92 per cent of survey respondents said they would find other ways to get around after drinking alcohol, but only 77 per cent said they would do so after consuming cannabis.

CAA said the organization will do more awareness campaigns on the topic and will fund studies on the effects of marijuana on driving.

The survey was conducted in December, 2018, with 2,006 Canadians responding and a margin of error of 2.2 per cent, 19 times out of 20.