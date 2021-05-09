ROME -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the second round of the Italian Open after a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, exacted some revenge on Krajinovic after losing to the Serbian in the first round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 clay-court event last year.

Sunday marked Auger-Aliassime's first win in three attempts against Krajinovic.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 20th in the world, broke the 36th-ranked Krajinovic in the final game to finish off a match that lasted just over two hours 45 minutes.

The Canadian was better on first serve, earning 71 per cent of points when he got it in as compared to 60 per cent for Krajinovic.

Auger-Aliassime was coming off a straight-sets loss to Norway's Casper Ruud in last week's ATP Tour Masters 1000 stop in Madrid.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.