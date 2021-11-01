MONTREAL -- Montreal's Chamber of Commerce really wants to get people back downtown, working at their old office towers.

The problem is, a lot of people just don't want to go. That's becoming ever more clear as the pandemic gets more under control, rules relax -- and people still choose to work from home.

The Chamber of Commerce has a new idea to help remind people of why they liked the hustle and bustle of their old lives, and it involves slam poetry.

"What we are trying to do... is appeal to the young worker, the one that perhaps is not working in a great apartment for teleworking," said Chamber of Commerce president Michel Leblanc.

"The one who misses, so much, meeting with his colleagues or her colleagues."

