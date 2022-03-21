Bruins down Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

Brad Marchand scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the Boston Bruins notched a 3-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Connor Clifton sent both teams to overtime just just under three minutes to go in regulation. Marchand ended the contest by fooling Jake Allen to grab the win in the first meeting between both rivals at the Bell Centre in 864 days.

Jake Allen’s 43 saves weren’t enough to grab a second straight win. David Savard and Joel Armia scored Montreal’s goals.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 of the 28 shots sent his way.

The Bruins broke the ice following a Canadiens turnover at 9:21 of the first period. Erik Haula sent the puck over to Marchand in the crease who tapped in his 26th goal of the season.

Savard levelled the score on a delayed penalty advantage in his first game back from an ankle injury when his backhand shot from the high slot deflected off of Derek Forbort and past Swayman.

Alexander Romanov was called for tripping, giving the Bruin a power play in the final seconds of the second period. Marchand tried to send both teams to the second intermission with a one-timer but Allen robbed him of a second goal with a glove save.

The Canadiens made Boston pay with a short-handed goal at 1:13 of the third. Armia dispossessed Charlie MacAvoy in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway.

Clifton threw a cold on the Bell Centre by tying the game at two goals with at the 17:01 mark in the third period. The 26-year-old controlled Craig Smith’s pass with his skate before beating Allen, forcing overtime.

The Bruins sent everyone home only 34 seconds into the overtime when Marchand fooled Allen to ruin his impressive outing and grab the comeback win.

