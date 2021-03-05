MONTREAL -- The Ministry of Transport is advising motorists of road closures in and around Montreal heading into the weekend.

Here is what to look out for.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures are in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Route-138 West towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The 1st Ave. entrance for Route 138-West.

DE LA MONTAGNE ST.

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. de la Montagne St. is closed in both directions between Saint-Antoine West and Rene-Levesque Blvd.

Also, Notre-Dame East is reduced to one lane between Panet St. and Papineau Ave.

REMINDERS

Until spring 2021, Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.