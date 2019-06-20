

CTV Montreal Staff





A survey says Quebecers will be happy to have a baseball team in Montreal but have little interest in ever watching a game.

Fifty-nine percent of Quebecers would support a major league baseball team in the province, with 19 percent opposed and 22 having no opinion.

That's as long as no public money is spent on the team on a stadium. Fifty nine percent of Quebecers said that no tax money should be spent on baseball, while only 25 percent supported spending public funds on the game.

Even among baseball supporters, 44 percent were opposed to spending public money on a team or stadium.

If a team does come to Montreal just 42 percent of respondents said they were likely to ever go to a game.

About half, 52 percent, said they had no interest in watching games on television either.

People under the age of 35 had the least interest in baseball, with 63 percent saying they would never watch a game on TV, and even fewer would attend a game in person.

They were also the most opposed -- 61 percent -- to spending public funds on the sport.

Support for a baseball team comes mostly from older people who remember the Expos playing in Montreal, namely those aged 45-54 (66 percent) and 55-64 (63 percent).

Forum Research conducted the poll on June 11 and 12 and had 1,471 respondents. The margin of error is 2.56 percent, 19 times out of 20.