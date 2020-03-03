MONTREAL -- Passersby on Parc Ave. are lucky none were passing near the Dollarama Tuesday afternoon when a bunch of bricks fell off the side of a building crashing to the street.

"My friend lives in the building and I was over when it happened around 1 p.m.," said Taylor Fergusson. "It sounded like something fell off the roof and hit the ground, but we weren't sure what it was."

The friends heard the sound again and looked out the window to see bricks on the street and people staring up.

SPVM cars blocked the street temporarily but said officers were there only to assist as no one was injured.

The building located at 5642 Park Ave. was evacuated, and a pile of bricks remained on the sidewalk near Fried's shoe store.

"It was only after we were evacuated that we saw more bricks on the ground, and how much had actually fallen off the building," said Fergusson.