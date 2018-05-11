

CTV Montreal





Embattled MNA Gerry Sklavounous has added his name to the list of politicians choosing not to run again this fall.

The independent MNA for Laurier-Dorion issued a statement Friday afternoon confirming he would not seek re-election after four terms at the National Assembly.

“I have decided that the moment has come for me to afford more time to my young family,” said Sklavounous, adding that the impending birth of his third child next month was “decisive in my reflection.”

Sklavounous was forced from the Liberal caucus after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. Sklavounos was accused of twice sexually assaulting Quebec City restaurant hostess Alice Paquet in 2014. A criminal complaint filed against him led to further allegations of improprieties against the MNA from National Assembly employees.

Quebec Crown prosecutor's office found no criminal act was committed, but he was forced from the Liberal caucus, with Couillard saying other "allegations and possibilities" involving Sklavounos had not yet been cleared up.

Earlier this year, another woman came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. Maude-Felixe Gagnon, a member of the Liberal Party of Quebec’s youth wing, wrote in a Facebook post that Sklavounos assaulted her three years ago, when she was 15.