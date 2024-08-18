Boil water advisory lifted for the east of Montreal, water main break repair continues

The boil water advisory was lifted on Saturday for the boroughs east of the massive water main break in addition to the municipality of Montreal East.

The advisory was issued on Aug. 16 as a precaution after an 84-inch hole in a drinking water main sent a geyser of water over three storeys high into the air on Rene Levesque Boulevard East near Delorimier Avenue.

On Saturday evening, the City of Montreal lifted the advisory for the areas of the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles boroughs south of Sherbrooke Street as well as the same region in Montreal East.

"Analyses of water samples taken over the last few hours show that the situation has been restored in the area south of Sherbrooke Street, between Alphonse D-Roy street to the west and Pointe de l'Île to the east," the city said in a news release. "The agglomération has the assurance that the water meets the requirements of drinking water quality regulations in every respect. As a result, it is no longer necessary to boil water before drinking it in this sector."

The city told residents to turn on cold water taps and let them run for a few minutes before using them and to change filters in water treatment or filtration systems.

It is not necessary to empty hot water tanks, the city said.

As for the mess on Rene Levesque Boulevard, city officials said it will be weeks before repairs can be completed.

All roads have been reopened except for the section where the water main broke.