Body of Quebec soldier who died in parachute accident returns to Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:13PM EDT
The body of a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute exercise in Bulgaria is returning to Canada tonight.
Bombardier Patrick Labrie died after something went wrong in a training jump from a low altitude Monday night.
He was from Buckingham, Que., near Ottawa.
The Department of National Defence says Labrie's remains will land at the Ottawa airport at about 8 p.m. and will be met by his commanding officer.
The military is investigating Labrie's death.
At least three other soldiers were injured in the U.S.-led exercise, including two Americans, but the Defence Department says those came in separate incidents.
